SALEM, N.H. — The notoriously dangerous intersection at Ermer Road and Route 111 could be made safer by 2024 if local and state officials sign off on a long-awaited partnership.
A draft agreement between the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the town of Salem explains that federal funds would cover $888,192 — 90% of a nearly $1 million project — if the town foots the remaining 10%.
Salem officials first requested that NHDOT look at the North Salem intersection in 1997, leading to conversations and studies but no action.
The town has suggested the installation of a traffic light several times.
In the meantime, crashes have continued to make headlines for frequency and severity.
That includes the death of 69-year-old Atkinson resident Dorothy Bushek, who worked as a local drug and alcohol counselor, in November 2017.
Todd Gurley, of Hampstead, has since been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison for causing the crash while high on a nearly fatal amount of fentanyl.
Neighbors and drivers who frequent the area have described problems under normal circumstances for decades.
A week before the fatal crash, Salem police responded to another serious call at the intersection, that one involving a woman and a 3-month-old child. It was reported that she didn’t see an oncoming car while pulling out onto the state road.
Police described that as common and risky, especially because of the drastic difference in speed on Route 111 and the residential stretch of road it intersects.
The town manager at the time cited an average of 19 accidents a year at the one spot alone.
Police responses have remained consistent with the latest crash reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Bob Bryant said this week the agreement to fund a project is being reviewed by all parties, and he’s hopeful it will be made official soon.
It does not detail specific action to be taken, but includes a deadline of May 30, 2024. The town would submit invoices to the state for reimbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.