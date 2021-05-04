LONDONDERRY — Someone searching for Londonderry High via Google for the past several days is finding more than desired when it comes to the information and images shown.
The search page and its knowledge panel displayed on the right showed not only information about the school's location, enrollment, and other statistics, but also several images of school life — and one image of a very large man wearing only a blue mask, blue gloves, blue footwear and not much else.
In a letter to high school families and staff Tuesday, the high school's IT staff said they were hoping to get the issue fixed soon.
"Many of you have become aware of an inappropriate image posted to the Google Business listing for Londonderry High School," the letter stated. "This image shows up when doing a Google search, or a Google Map search for Londonderry High School."
The letter went on to say that the Google Business listing is separate from the main school site at londonderry.org.
"Google creates business listings for all businesses without the consent of the business, and malicious actors can occasionally gain control of those listings," the letter stated.
IT officials say it was an unknown, unauthorized individual given access to the listing as the "business owner" by Google who posted the image.
"We have been working with Google since Saturday afternoon to regain control of the listing so the picture can be removed," the letter stated.
Many staff at the high school and parents have also reported the image as being inappropriate via Google’s reporting tool. The company has yet to take any action, the letter stated.
A similar incident happened in Londonderry before, when a photo showing Londonderry state Rep. Al Baldasaro, his wife Judy and their gun-toting wedding party showed up as the main image on the town's search page in 2017.
The town requested Google make sure the image was removed and changed. The town's page now shows a map along with a scenic photo of the historic Grange hall.
The high school's IT department stressed that they are continuing to work with Google to resolve the issue and said they hoped to have the image removed soon.