LONDONDERRY— Two names are on the March ballot hoping to take the win for the open Town Council seat for three years.
That includes incumbent Councilor Jim Butler, challenged by Ron Dunn for the open seat.
Voters will head to the polls in Londonderry March 9 to elect town and school district officials. Polls are open at the high school gym, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Name: Jim Butler
Age: 65
Occupation: Sales
Education: University of New Haven
Family: Wife Toni, sons Bo, Tom and Jake, five granddaughters
Elected experience: Town Council
Why are you seeking a term on the Londonderry Town Council?
To continue as a public servant to all citizens of Londonderry regardless of political affiliation. I will continue to fight for your voice to be heard and I am accessible to all taxpayers. My record shows I am not intimidated or afraid to confront developers or builders at the table. I will continue to work towards offering our residents superior services including police and fire. I will continue to promote new business as it brings revenue into our tax base.
In addition to the coronavirus, what do you feel is the biggest challenge facing the town of Londonderry?
The biggest challenge facing the town right now is the environmental impact of PFAS and how to resolve contamination in our water supply. We are in the process of forming a task force to address this serious issue.
What tops your list as a goal you feel the council should work on in the year ahead?
Maintaining a fiscally responsible town budget continues to be on the top of my list. Also, preserving the character of Londonderry as a rural community is very important to me.
Name: Ron Dunn
Age: 48
Occupation: Retail manager
Education: University of New Hampshire
Family: Wife Cara, three dogs
Elected experience: None
Why are you seeking a term on the Londonderry Town Council?
I have lived in town for eight years and want to do my part to see Londonderry be the best place to live. I believe I can bring new ideas, a new approach and a fresh perspective. I have also been focused on the water quality issues here for many years and would like to help bring a resolution that can allow all residents to have clean, fresh water but not raise the tax rate in the process. I believe we can have both.
In addition to the coronavirus, what do you feel is the biggest challenge facing Londonderry?
Water quality and finding a way to fix it without raising the tax rate.
What tops your list as a goal you feel the council should work on in the year ahead?
Clear drinking water for all residents.