WINDHAM — Two GOP incumbents took top vote tallies in Tuesday's primary election and will be heading to the November ballot.
Four Democratic candidates will also advance in the town's District 7 state representative race.
Republicans moving on include incumbents Charles McMahon, 1,166 votes and Mary Griffin, 1,136 votes. Also earning a spot on the ballot in November are Julius Soti, 1,009 votes; and Bob Lynn, 995 votes.
Those not making the ballot for November were Walter Kolodziej earning 918 votes and Joe Plonski with 538 votes.
Democrats moving to the November ballot are Kristi St. Laurent, 1,043 votes; Henri Azibert, 808 votes; Valerie Roman,864 votes; and Ioana Singureanu winning 804 votes.
Out of Windham's total checklist of 10,459 registered voters, 1,946 Republicans cast ballots, along with 1,185 on the Democratic side.
Voter turnout was 29.9%. Voters will cast ballots Nov. 3 at Windham High School.