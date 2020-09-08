LONDONDERRY — Six GOP incumbents will move on to the November ballot in the District 5 state representative race.
Preliminary numbers gave incumbents a place on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The totals were: Al Baldasaro, 2,279 votes; Tom Dolan, 2,068 votes; David Lundgren, 2,108 votes; Betsy McKinney, 1,969 votes; Sherman Packard, 1,959 votes; and Doug Thomas, 1,956 votes.
Also moving to the November ballot was Republican Wayne MacDonald, with 1,823 votes.
Also moving forward in an uncontested race were Democrats including incumbent Anne Warner, Ted Combes, Mack Leathurby, Luisa Piette, Paul Skudlarek, Robin Skudlarek and Martha Smith.
Tuesday’s primary election brought out many in-person voters in Londonderry, but also approximately 2,000 mail-in ballots were processed.
The day was also a tribute to longtime town official and Town Moderator Tom Freda, who died in June. Freda was honored at the polls at the Londonderry High with a special display of photos, a town commendation naming primary day “Tom Freda Day” and other mementos of Freda’s service to the community.