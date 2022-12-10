LONDONDERRY — Those who supported, worked for or graduated from the Londonderry School District and have made great strides in careers and support of the school will be honored as the newest inductees to the Londonderry High School Hall of Fame, Class of 2022.
Crystal Rich, chairman of the Hall of Fame, along with Londonderry High School Principal Jason Parent announced those who will be inducted, including former staff, coaches and students.
Those include Amy Brassard Oelkers, student inductee, Class of 1993; Heather Diamond, staff, Londonderry High yearbook advisor; Barbara Dion, Staff, former high school administrative assistant; Sharon Franks Fawcett, student/school contributor, Class of 1991 and Londonderry High School PTSO president; Noelle Lambert, student, Class of 2015; Keith Lee, student, Class of 1998; Marcia Manseau, staff/coach, founder of Londonderry High School field hockey program; Bob Slater, staff/coach, former Londonderry High School girls’ lacrosse coach; Howard Sobolov, staff, Londonderry High School athletic director, and Suzie Swenson, staff, former Human Resources director, Londonderry School District.
A ceremony will be held April 1, 2023, in the Londonderry High School cafeteria at 6 p.m. More information on inductees will be released at a later date.
