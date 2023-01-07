DERRY — Pinkerton Academy’s Choices in Education (P.A.C.E.) recently hosted its largest industry meet and greet in five years.
The event is a “soft” introduction to workforce professionals for students of all academic levels and is open to students in secondary schools, or homeschoolers, throughout Southern New Hampshire.
The networking event specifically trains students how to engage with industry professionals in a social setting while articulating their career aspirations.
The event delivered results with students making industry connections; in some cases, students had onsite interviews scheduled on the spot.
“This event is wonderful, especially for nervous students who don’t have much interview experience to get a feel for what it’s like and have the opportunity to just shake off those nerves,” said Whitney Leyland, program director at the YMCA Camp Lincoln. “I also appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of the questions asked by students who clearly did their research about our organization and had a specific quote from our mission statement asking how we put it into practice.”
Butch Locke, director of strategic operations, electronic combat solutions, at BAE Systems, Inc. found great value in the event.
“It was great to see the students practice their interviewing and networking skills in a fun, informal setting. I was also very appreciative of Pinkerton Academy’s faculty directing students to meet with me, knowing the students would be interested in BAE systems and the work we do.”
Lynne Lonergan, P.A.C.E. director, stated, “The event is one of four general workforce events offered throughout the year. We intentionally design our workforce outreach efforts with an increasing degree of intensity and make them available to all students, even those not enrolled at Pinkerton Academy or P.A.C.E., so we can strengthen our industry alliances and help our community as best we can.”
Additional information about other workforce development events is available on the Pinkerton Academy website at pinkertonacademy.org.
