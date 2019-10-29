DANVILLE — Richie Alberg, a fifth-grader at Pollard School in Plaistow, flicked a grasshopper off an inflatable black cat with his left hand. The cat, roughly the same size as the 10-year-old, sneered as it rotated its head from side to side, ready to pounce from the top of the pumpkin where it was perched.
“I just like them,” said Richie, who has autism, of blow-up decorations.
In the past few weeks, Richie organized more than 70 inflatable decorations in the front yard of his family’s home: a smiling bat with wings outstretched, a yellow pirate minion with a stern look, an 11-foot tall black dragon flapping its wings, a grim reaper menacingly looming.
Throughout the year, Richie decorates the yard according to the season, often times with dozens of these decorations. His blow-up display has become somewhat of a road-side attraction for locals and people often ask to take pictures in front of the house.
In total, Richie’s mom, Sabrina Alberg, said, her son owns between 250 and 300 inflatable decorations. And while he hopes to continue to grow his collection, it didn’t get any larger this year, when Sabrina was battling cancer for the second time.
The Albergs weren’t sure how things would turn out, so Richie told his family that he didn’t need any more inflatables — he just wanted to keep his mom.
“I don’t know if he really understands loss,” said Sabrina, who had surgery on her neck last summer and has been cancer-free since. “But to know that he would give all of this up? Give up his one true passion?”
Richie has loved inflatables since he was a toddler. When the Albergs moved from Revere to 7 Heron Drive in Danville in 2011, the boy quickly expanded on his passion.
“I like setting them up and seeing everyone slow down to look at them when they drive by,” he said.
He developed a list of inflatables he wants and asks for blow-up decorations for his birthday and Christmas.
He has a favorite— a 10-foot tall, smiling Jack Skellington from the “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Richie is well-known at school for being the boy whose house has all of the inflatables. Plus, he can tell you where to locate almost every blow-up decoration in Plaistow and Danville.
“The camaraderie it brings, the joy — it’s a lot of fun,” Sabrina said. “We do have to put limitations on it, though.”
While Richie’s passion typically brings smiles and laughter, the enormous amount of electricity that is required to power this pastime has given the Albergs a few headaches.
Last winter, Richie plugged in a giant air-blown Christmas robot when all of a sudden every inflatable, all 66 of them, went dark and flopped over. The festive display blew a circuit.
“Santa was about to come by on the firetruck,” Richie said. “It wasn’t a good time.”
According to Richie and his mom, they could see the firemen’s eyes grow wide when they approached the house so Santa Claus could greet Richie and his sisters, Gabby, 7, and Ameila, 5.
The Albergs are aware that overloaded outlets can cause electrical fires, but to date firemen have not reprimanded them.
Luckily for Richie, his grandfather is an electrician. In the weeks after the circuit blew, Richie passed tools as his grandfather added two new plugs and an additional circuit board. He asked questions and learned some of the intricacies of what it takes to electrify his holiday attractions.
His Halloween display is currently running on four circuit boards.
Richie puts an immense amount of effort into his displays. He handles nearly every inflatable on his own and even replaces the motors and makes other repairs when necessary.
After school, Richie is often in the yard doing regular maintenance: brushing snow or leaves off of the decorations, helping fallen inflatables get back on their feet.
“Richie is definitely the leader as far as where everything goes,” his mom said. “We go out there to make sure everything is plugged in and the circuits aren’t out. But other than that, it’s Richie. It definitely takes a whole village to make it happen.”
Occasionally, Richie’s younger sisters will ask to help. Richie designates them to tasks easy enough for them to do.
Last week, Ameila and her stuffed rabbit, Meatball, were running around the yard with a mallet driving stakes further into the ground.
“Watching them be good to each other,” Richie’s mom said, “it really melts your heart.”