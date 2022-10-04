PLAISTOW — Town officials have used a contracted, interim police chief to lead the department for over a year now, citing a need to correct inefficiencies from past leadership and prepare for the department’s next leader.
The town has no time frame for when the position will be permanently filled.
Interim Chief Richard Kane was hired by the town in August 2021 as an independent consultant to help the department with administrative work. He brings 40 years of policing experience, 16 of which he served as Exeter’s police chief.
He was contracted for the Plaistow job through Municipal Resources Inc., a firm that connects experts, often retired, with municipalities in need.
Kane started in the wake of former police Chief Douglas Mullin’s firing.
Town Manager Greg Colby said Kane was hired in an administrative capacity only, and the town is billed $90 per hour by MRI for his part-time work.
Colby added, because Kane is contracted, he is not a town employee and therefore does not receive any benefits.
The job wasn’t intended to last this long.
When Kane was hired, Plaistow officials and Mullin were entangled in lawsuits.
Mullin believed he should be reinstated as chief on a technicality because of who signed his termination paperwork. This summer, a New Hampshire judge ruled against giving Mullin back his job.
It’s been a year of adjustments, all aimed at improving the culture and policing in town.
“The police department was a little out of joint when I first got here because of some things in the past,” Kane said.
“We are moving on and going in a different direction,” he added. “We have a responsibility to the public. We had to get back to doing police work. That was one of my goals coming here — getting back to doing what we are supposed to be doing.”
Kane has also helped address staffing issues.
The town has brought on staff at all levels during the last year, including a sixth dispatcher who serves both police and fire departments in Plaistow and neighboring Atkinson.
Kane said an officer in field training should start patrol duty shortly. A new officer is also starting this week and will undergo extensive training before working on his own in about a year.
One additional offer is pending, Kane said, which would bring the department to full staff.
The department has updated its vehicles with laptops so officers can file reports from the road. A new personal evaluation system has also been instituted, establishing a chain of administrative command.
The department has tripled the amount of training in recent years, according to Kane.
He sees all of these updates as a step in the right direction, but there’s still work to do.
The department will update operational policies that haven’t been addressed in years, he said. Kane noted that he wants to replace equipment like Tasers and upgrade dispatch center software.
It will be town officials who decide on the next police chief.
Town Manager Colby previously mentioned the ultimate goal would be to hire from within, but he couldn’t confirm that would be the case.
Kane has a hard time seeing anyone currently on staff filling that role right now — but that’s not a knock on the department. He thinks there are some who are a few years away from that type of leadership.
“We should be preparing for that in the future,” Kane said. “They need more experience and training. They can get that here and I would encourage that.”
