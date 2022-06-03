WINDHAM — A man found dead on the side of West Shore Road in Windham early Thursday died of a gunshot wound to the head, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced following an autopsy Friday.
The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until further notifications are made.
The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated.
Additional information is expected as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.
Windham police Chief Michael Caron said in a statement, "Although there is very little information we can release at this time, I want to reassure all residents there is no evidence or information to suggest there is any immediate danger to the general public."
