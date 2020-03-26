SALEM, N.H. — In September 2018, just three days before he was set to open, fire ripped through Michael Ouellette’s new business at 8 Stiles Road.
Nestled in the town’s business and industrial park, Ouellette had banked on picking up many customers at Michael’s Flatbread Pizza and Michael’s Market from the thriving professional area. Adding even more promise of drawing in patrons was his location right next to a busy Dunkin’.
His plans were dashed for some time after the gas-driven blaze ruined his new kitchen, walls, fixtures and more.
“We lost everything and had to start over,” Ouellette said recently.
Nonetheless he persevered, rebuilt and replaced what was needed. He opened his restaurant and market for Thanksgiving weekend 2018.
Now, just 17 months after getting back on track, he’s facing another enormous wave of trouble: the coronavirus — COVID-19.
The bustling business area he was counting on is 85 percent empty, he estimated, as employees are isolating themselves and working from home.
“It’s a ghost town,” Ouellette said. “We are trying. We are doing everything we physically can to stay in business.”
Ouellette is among dozens of restaurateurs and small business owners struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19 restrictions that have mandated they close dining rooms, but can do takeout and delivery.
A little over a week ago, Ouellette had a staff of 12 people, a cozy dining room, full bar and takeout food service at the attached market.
Bingo games were called some nights. And on Valentine’s Day, soft jazz music echoed through the restaurant for sweethearts celebrating.
Ouellette keeps a second job as a food services director for the Salem Public Schools, where he provides daily breakfasts and lunches to students.
Given the pandemic, this job has become much harder, too. So while he struggles to keep his business afloat and feed the town’s children, the married father of two said he’s working about 100 hours a week.
On Tuesday, Ouellette was strategizing ways to draw in business. He updated his list of takeout and delivery items and posted a “State of Emergency Menu,” with appetizers, sandwiches, salads, burgers, pastas, family dinners and, of course, flatbread pizzas.
He also started offering “pizza cash,” which gives customers a coupon they can use during another visits.
Gov. Chris Sununu last week amended his initial order for restaurants and is allowing them to sell bottled beer and wine with their takeout and delivery orders.
Ouellette said he thinks that’s great, but he’s also skeptical about his future.
“I just don’t know if it’s going to be enough,” he said.
