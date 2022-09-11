HAMPSTEAD — Rita Matson tries to stay hopeful. In her mind, her husband is alive.
The 78-year-old woman wants to believe that he hitched a ride to another state, that he’s safe from the thick swamp and woods surrounding their Hampstead home.
But authorities say thorough searches spanning the last two months have turned up nothing, leaving more questions than answers.
Hampstead police, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials and a dozen canines found no trace of 79-year-old John Matson in the area or evidence that he was picked up.
A wave of reported sightings have all been debunked, leading police to believe that no one has actually seen him since July 6.
That afternoon he kissed Rita goodbye before she left for a few hours in Boston with her daughter, and he headed out for a walk, unbeknownst to anyone yet.
A worsening case of dementia put him at risk of getting lost or confused, and his wife was typically by his side.
“He knew he was getting worse; that the doctor told him he couldn’t drive anymore,” Rita Matson said. “But that day, as I was leaving, he asked me for the car keys. He had forgotten.”
Police interviews and surveillance footage have helped map out John Matson’s next steps, when he likely became more confused.
He walked to the Pasta Loft, where the Matsons were regulars. He had a meal and two vodka drinks, according to his wife. She had warned servers weeks earlier that he couldn’t handle much alcohol in his condition, giving them permission to water down his orders.
A waiter would later tell police the same.
Investigators placed him a mile away, at another restaurant he enjoyed and an Xtra Mart convenience store. Between 7 and 8 p.m., the last hours of daylight, he was seen walking in Emerson Village.
“There was a couple sitting on their screened-in porch, and they saw him,” Rita Matson said. “They knew his walk. They’re confident it was him. They said he kept going, to the trailer park in the back, near the woods.”
“That’s it,” she said. “That’s the last time anyone saw him.”
Since John Matson was named in a Silver Alert on July 7 — a statewide system used to involve the public in searches — nine other vulnerable adults have been reported missing and found. That short turnaround time is what’s typical, authorities say.
The 67 days without answers in Matson’s case have been agonizing for many.
“It hangs over everyone’s head,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Adam Cheney, whose sector is in charge of woodland and waterway searches.
He said crews still search the area when they have time during a shift.
Experienced investigators say they have used every tool at their disposal — airplanes, sonar, manpower and canines — without turning up a single clue.
“It’s like he vanished,” Rite Matson said, reflecting on the months without her husband. “I keep thinking that he’s going to show up. I’m kind of a dreamer, I guess.”
Members of New England K-9 Search and Rescue, a group of volunteers called on by law enforcement, are still hunting answers, too.
Vice President Donna Larson explained that her crew from across New England convened in Hampstead on July 7, 8 and 9. She was the operational leader.
“It was really hot. Conditions were tough,” she recalled recently. “The vegetation was invasive; some kind of vine that was really thick and tough for the dogs to get through. We’re used to working in the wilderness, but those days were extremely challenging.”
Eight air-scenting dogs searched for three days off-leash, combing the area for the scent of someone in distress.
“I’m really puzzled,” Larson said of the Matson case, one of hundreds she’s been involved with since beginning her work in 1981. “There were thousands of choices for him to make.”
What weighs on Rita Matson, she says, is knowing that he could have taken one more turn — where the folks on their sunporch saw him last — to return home.
Anyone with information is asked to call police. John Matson is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 lbs. A distinct purple birthmark stretches along the left side of his neck.
Authorities warn that time cannot be wasted when someone goes missing, and a call to local police should be made immediately.
