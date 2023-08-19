SALEM, N.H. — It will be a bittersweet moment for Fire Chief Lawrence Best when he retires on Aug. 31, after having served Salem Fire in various roles for the last 20 years.
“But it’s purely the right time for me and my family,” Best said.
Best made the decision on his own to retire, but the timing of his decision came after the sudden death of close friend and Atkinson Fire Chief Brian Murray earlier this month.
Murray and Best were friends for more than three decades.
“It was my decision, but Brian’s passing solidified it,” Best said. “I want to be able to take a break and enjoy time with my family and retirement.”
“The thought of retiring was in the works before he passed away,” Best added. “I had actually talked with him a few days before he passed away and asked him about things regarding beneficiaries when retiring, but still hadn’t made my decision at that point.”
He said he never got the chance to tell Murray his final decision, but the move makes sense after everything that transpired.
“I’m ready for it now,” Best said.
Best will take some time off before deciding his next move.
He’s unsure if his next move entails part-time work in the local, state or federal fire service industry.
“I can’t sit still,” Best said with a laugh.
But he does know he’ll enjoy time with his family and finally get to some projects around the house.
He’s earned the break before his next role with over three decades in the fire service. It’s surreal to him to think he’s done this job for so long.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been over 36 years that I’ve been doing this,” Best said.
Fire has always been in Best’s blood. His father was a volunteer firefighter and fire chief in Meriden.
Best knew he always wanted to go into the field after hearing sirens in his hometown go off and watching his dad gear up from their home to respond to calls. He recalled wanting to be a truck officer.
The 52-year-old started as a volunteer firefighter in Meriden when he was only 16 years old before becoming a live-in student firefighter in Laconia. At 20 years old, he was hired full-time in fire service.
He worked at the University of New Hampshire and Laconia and Durham fire departments before starting his tenure at Salem Fire in 2003. He worked his way up the ranks in Salem to ultimately become chief in 2018.
During his time in Salem, he saw both the town and the department grow, with the department increasing on-duty staffing since he started.
Best saw Salem Fire work together through the COVID pandemic to effectively respond to calls, and keep themselves, their families and the community safe through difficult times.
When recalling standout moments from his time in Salem, the outgoing chief was reflective of how dedicated the department is in its mission.
He said he’ll miss the emergency calls and helping the people of Salem. Best recalls the life-saving work of his staff two years ago to continue life-saving efforts a bystander started to save a child who nearly drowned.
He takes pride in cardiac arrest saves and seeing those people come into the department to express their gratitude to his team.
“I’m the chief, but it’s my crew,” Best said as he reflects on his time in Salem.
His crew, and the members of the firehouse, have become his family.
“What I’ll miss the most is the firefighters and members of this department,” Best said. “I’ve always been around great groups of people everywhere I’ve served, but here in Salem, it’s really special.”
He said he knows there are challenges ahead.
“As the community has grown, the department has grown to keep up with the demand of services,” Best said. “As Salem continues to grow, the department will need to grow to keep up with the level of service.”
Best estimated approximately 1,000 dwelling units have come to Salem in the last five years. Last year, Salem Fire responded to 5,900 calls. Best said the department responds to simultaneous calls, which ties up fire engines.
He said new developments are popping up all over town, adding to Salem’s population. Salem Fire will have to continue to address staffing and plan out how to deliver their high quality service the town expects.
“Tuscan Village is just a piece of the puzzle,” Best said. “There’s growth and redevelopment everywhere in town over the last several years.”
The next chief will continue plans to see a fire station built to serve Salem’s West Side. It’s an important undertaking to see through because 20% of their call volume comes from west of Route 28, Best noted.
But he looks forward to the department’s future.
“We are headed in the right direction with a great department,” Best said. “Whatever happens next, there are good candidates within Salem Fire to keep things moving forward. I look forward to seeing who my successor will be.”
