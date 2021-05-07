Judge calls batterer's history 'abhorrent'

WINDHAM — Judge Marguerite Wageling made clear to a 25-year-old Windham man in court Friday that his repeated behavior of abusing women cannot continue.
As part of a negotiated plea deal, Alec Blazek was sentenced to a year in the House of Corrections for three counts of domestic violence simple assault and criminal threatening. Having already been incarcerated ahead of pleading guilty, Blazek could be released as early as mid-July, his attorney Matthew McNicoll said.
Windham police initially charged Blazek with two additional counts of assault, a separate count of strangulation and a count of kidnapping, records show.
He admitted in court Friday that he slapped his ex-girlfriend in the back of the head, dragged her up a flight of stairs by her hair and kicked her in the stomach.
Additionally, Blazek said he told the victim she would never see her mom, dad or dog again, because he was going to kill her and go to jail with a smile on his face.
Windham police say Blazek held the victim against her will in his home — where he lived with his mother — for several days in February 2020. She was only able to escape when the mother and son took her to run an errand and she jumped out of the car at the intersection of Zachary's Crossing and Route 111, near the Windham-Salem line.
According to records, kidnapping charges against Felisa Blazek were dropped in September.
Windham police Capt. Mike Caron said the victim ran down the street and into the safety of a passerby’s car. The stranger drove her to police, he said.
At the time of the reported kidnapping and assaults, police noted bruises, redness and swelling on her face.
As part of Blazek’s plea deal, he will be on probation for two years after being released from the House of Corrections. Another year in custody will hang over his head for three years and be implemented if he is not on good behavior, the judge said.
Blazek is required to complete a batterer's intervention program and receive continual mental health treatment. A $150 fine will be paid to the state. As with all domestic violence cases, the money will be used to support victims.
Wageling told Blazek that he cannot have contact, direct or indirect, with the victim. She went on to describe his behavior as “abhorrent.”
“I don’t know what, if anything, happened in your childhood that led you to believe that treating another human being in this way is even remotely acceptable,” she said. “I’m here to tell you it isn’t.”
Court records name four other women who have filed domestic violence petitions against Blazek. Three of the requests for protection were upheld, meaning he legally had to stay away. The other petition was withdrawn.
A search of court records shows 24 cases against him — a combination of the domestic violence petitions, criminal charges and juvenile delinquency petitions. The earliest was in 2012, when he was 15.
The litany of cases often ended with plea deals, suspended sentences and mental health treatment requirements.
Wageling said this week, “If you come back before this court with anything remotely close to what was alleged in this case, I won’t hesitate to send you to the state prison for as along a period as I can.”