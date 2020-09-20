SALEM, N.H. — Judge John Kissenger has yet to rule on a Right-to-Know complaint filed against the town of Salem and Town Manager Chris Dillon, but said in a hearing this week he is “more than a little concerned” about what he’s heard so far.
The complaint — filed Sept. 1 on behalf of recently retired Salem police Capt. Michael Wagner — asks that a judge order the town to hand over public emails first requested July 16, pay a fine, and repay attorney’s fees.
The complaint suggests, “the court also should require Town Manager Dillon to ‘undergo appropriate remedial training’ at his expense given his role in causing (the town) to violate the Right-to-Know law.”
Before the matter was discussed at a Sept. 15 telephone hearing, attorney Michael Courtney — on behalf of the town and Dillon — requested the case be dropped or transferred from Merrimack Superior Court to Rockingham County.
He pointed out that Salem is in Rockingham County and Wagner lives in Pelham, which is in Hillsborough County.
“But for some reason we’re in Merrimack County,” Courtney said.
Wagner’s attorneys, Michael Strauss and David Vicinanzo, said they hope to amend their complaint to add Vicinanzo, a Merrimack County resident, as a plaintiff.
Vicinanzo was the author and requestor of the governmental records that are at issue.
According to documents, Vicinanzo emailed Dillon on July 16 seeking email correspondence possessed by the town about the New Hampshire Attorney General’s investigation of the Police Department or individual officers dated Dec. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019.
That timeframe is between the public release of a highly critical audit of the Police Department ordered by Dillon in 2018 and the announcement of four top-ranking Salem police officers being investigated by the Attorney General over a year later.
To date, Wagner and one other member of the department, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, have been charged with a crime.
Courtney questioned this week, “We’re now adding an attorney as a plaintiff? So the attorney is going to testify for his own case?”
"Mr. Vicinanzo, although an attorney, is very much a citizen of the state of New Hampshire and has as many rights as anyone else might have under RSA 91-A (the Right-to-Know law)," Strauss said.
Courtney told the judge he is “certainly going to file an objection” within the 10-day deadline set by law.
Though Judge Kissenger said he was inclined to allow Vicinanzo’s name to be added alongside Wagner’s, he wanted to give the town a chance to formally object to the last-minute change.
He added that with Vicinanzo as a plaintiff, “there’s no question that you’re properly in Merrimack Superior Court.”
“And let me just add, Attorney Courtney, so we’re clear about this, that I’m more than a little concerned about how the Town has responded to these requests,” Kissenger said.
When it comes to public records requests, New Hampshire law requires a response within five business days, to provide what was requested, explain why more time is needed to complete the request, or explain why the request is denied.
Now, more than 60 days after the request was made, Wagner's team of attorneys say they still don't have what they want.
Courtney said at this week’s hearing that his clients offered the information via flash drive “last week.”
Strauss replied, “that offer of production came a day after — two days after the petition was filed and served on the Town. And all that does from our perspective, and it’s just part of our reason for amending the petition, is demonstrate that this lawsuit was necessary to force the Respondent to comply with his lawful obligation.”
Also, “many of what Mr. Dillon offered to provide and make available are actually, according to his emails to us, appear to be not in line with the request that we actually made of the Town.”
After reviewing the available documents, Vicinanzo told The Eagle-Tribune this week, “It appears (Dillon) was in possession of inside information about the criminal investigation he instigated from the beginning.”
“The law does not allow the sharing of this information outside of the investigation, because it is one-sided and unproven, especially to town officials who use it for unauthorized purposes,” he said.
Just as Vicinanzo has accused Dillon of a political feud with the Police Department, Courtney questioned the intentions behind this case.
“We’d like a response from the Plaintiffs if they actually want these documents or whether this lawsuit is brought for some other reason,” he said.
Kissenger said his ruling will be expedited after receiving any new filings in the next 10 days.