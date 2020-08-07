SALEM, N.H. — A Superior Court judge will not dismiss criminal charges filed this year against suspended Salem police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi stemming from a 2012 incident, according to a ruling issued Friday.
Verrocchi, through his attorney Peter Perroni, challenged a count of reckless conduct and a count of disobeying a police officer in early June, citing an expired statute of limitations.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office filed the complaints Jan. 15 — more than seven years after the alleged incident.
The year-long AG probe — launched in response to a controversial audit of Salem police — began with a general focus on the Police Department and honed in months later on four top-ranking officers.
Verrocchi was the first of two to be arrested within the first 18 months of the announcement. The AG has refused to comment on the status of the remaining two cases.
Besides pointing to the expired statute of limitations in his client's case, Perroni argues that the complaints filed against Verrocchi were inappropriately sent to Superior Court because they predate the “felonies first” process that streamlines more serious crimes to the higher court.
Judge Daniel St. Hilaire disagreed with both points in his ruling Friday.
“Dismissal of this case at this stage on the statute of limitations argument would be premature,” St. Hilaire wrote.
That argument can be presented to a jury when trial begins, he said.
St. Hilaire explained that it is up to a jury, as fact finder, to make the determination as to whether a proper exception to the statute of limitations argument exists.
The judge responded with confusion to claims that the improper court is hearing the case.
“The court is at a loss to determine what process is lacking to the defendant by initiating the complaint in Superior Court rather than Circuit Court. ... " the ruling reads. "Aside from a speedier resolution of cases by avoiding the binding over process from circuit to superior court, the charging of felonies in either venue affords the same protections to all defendants."
The allegations Verrocchi faces date back to Nov. 12, 2012, when he was off duty and is accused of leading his colleagues on a “high speed chase” for 2 miles on Route 28, court documents state.
It is alleged that Verrocchi reached 62 mph in a 30 mph speed limit zone before being met with spiked stop sticks.
Once stopped, Verrocchi is said to have gotten out of his car laughing and saying he was playing a joke.
“This incident was not reported to any other law enforcement authority and no charges were filed against the defendant,” according to court documents.
The defense, however, argues that the matter was handled internally soon after it happened by then-Chief Paul Donovan.
Donovan, who retired about the same time the audit became public, is the subject of a separate investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. Officials have yet to provide any details of possible allegations he faces.
A future court date was not immediately set in Verrocchi's case.