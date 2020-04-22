CONCORD, N.H. — Saying the four Democratic legislative leaders lack standing to seek an injunction to block Gov. Chris Sununu from spending $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 money, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge dismissed their lawsuit.
Sununu asked the court to dismiss the suit filed last week and Judge David Anderson agreed with the governor’s attorney’s argument that a 2014 state Supreme Court decision requires actual, not hypothetical, harm to exist before the four lawmakers could proceed with the suit.
“Although the Court recognizes the gravity of plaintiffs’ allegations and the need for them to be addressed swiftly, it cannot abdicate its responsibility to ensure that it has jurisdiction over the subject matter of proceedings before it,” Anderson concluded in his order Wednesday.
“‘In light of the overriding and time-honored concern about keeping the Judiciary’s power within its proper constitutional sphere, [the Court] must put aside the natural urge to proceed directly to the merits of an important dispute and to ‘settle’ it for the sake of convenience and efficiency.’ Duncan, 166 N.H. at 648. Therefore, in light of the foregoing, plaintiffs lack standing to pursue the present action. In the alternative, even assuming plaintiffs had taxpayer standing, they are not entitled to preliminary injunctive relief.”
The lawmakers claim under the constitution and state law that Sununu needs legislative approval through the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to spend unappropriated federal or state money to combat the spread of the coronavirus and to provide relief to businesses, organizations, people and governments impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Sununu claims a 2002 law passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks gives governors expansive authority during emergencies including the flexibility to spend money where he or she sees fit to protect the public health and safety.
After the ruling Sununu thanked Anderson for his quick decision.
“In this unprecedented public health emergency, it is paramount that we get relief out to New Hampshire families fast,” Sununu said in a statement, “and that is what I am determined to do.”
But legislative leaders expressed frustration saying they disagree with the ruling noting the legislative branch constitutionally holds the “power of the purse.”
“This lawsuit is ultimately about a dispute between two equal branches of government and it is appropriate for the third co-equal branch of government to settle this disagreement in a timely manner so critical relief to Granite Staters is not delayed,” said Senate President Donna Soucy, House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, Senate Finance Committee Chair Lou D’Allesandro, and House Finance Committee Chair Mary Jane Wallner in a joint statement. “Knowing that time is of the essence it is discouraging that instead of arguing this case on the merits, Gov. Sununu continues to put up technical roadblocks on this issue and continues to allow a cloud of constitutional uncertainty to persist over how more than a billion dollars in federal aid is properly provided to our communities.”
The four plaintiffs are reviewing the decision and will explore all their options, their spokesperson said.
The state is receiving more than $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds to help offset costs associated with the pandemic, and Sununu has established the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery to determine how the funds will be distributed.
Garry Rayno may be reached at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.