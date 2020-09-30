BRENTWOOD — Accused killer Brandon Castiglione will remain in a house of corrections — where he has spent the last 365 days — after an evidentiary bail hearing Wednesday.
Castiglione, 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge for the Oct. 1, 2019 death of Pastor Luis Garcia at 15 Ridgemont Drive, Londonderry, where Castiglione lived with his father.
Investigators said they found Garcia fatally shot in the back of the head and Castiglione in a fetal position, crying near his body after receiving a 911 call.
Castiglione’s team of public defenders, Eliana Forciniti and Sydney Hanson, requested Wednesday’s hearing to determine if the prosecution has substantial evidence to carry on with the case.
According to the defense, the state only had proof that Castiglione was at the home where Garcia’s body was found, but not that he committed a crime.
They pointed out that Castiglione was arrested at 1:20 a.m., within hours of the initial police response, giving no time for authorities to investigate other possible suspects.
The attorneys also questioned motive in the case, pointing to family and friends who saw no anger or dislike between Castiglione and the man he is accused of killing.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati relied on physical evidence in making his case.
A gun that police say was found near Castiglione tested positive for one of his fingerprints and was missing a single round, which matched the type of bullet Garcia was shot with, Agati said.
Judge Marguerite Wageling ruled the state has met its burden and explained that a trial can be scheduled for 2021.
Wednesday’s hearing comes after a ruling from a forensic examiner for the state that Castiglione is mentally fit to stand trial.
Court documents show examiner Richelle Barb reviewed police reports and videos from Castiglione’s current arrest as well as at least eight other prior cases as part of her evaluation.
During those meetings, Castiglione refused to complete the normal evaluation process, court papers state. Still, Barb said she found him to be logical, clear, respectful and able to stay on topic.
“During the meetings she did not find any evidence of paranoia, or that (Castiglione) was hearing voices or otherwise distracted,” according to the documents.
The case against Castiglione is intertwined with another shooting, which police say was possible retaliation.
Eleven days after Garcia's murder, prosecutors say Dale Holloway, 38, opened fire during a wedding, wounding Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and bride-to-be, Claire McMullen, 60.
Holloway pistol-whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, authorities said.
All three members of the wedding party survived the attack.
Holloway was Garcia's stepson, authorities said. Brandon Castiglione is Mark Castiglione's son.