PELHAM — Brandon Castiglione is mentally fit to stand trial on charges he killed a church pastor in Londonderry last year, according to a newly released court order.
Castiglione, 25, is charged with the second-degree murder of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, on Oct. 1, 2019.
Prosecutors say Castiglione shot Garcia, a pastor at the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham, at Castiglione's home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, according to court papers.
Questions about Castiglione’s competency were first raised Dec. 2, 2019, when his attorney requested an evaluation. A report was submitted to the court by Richelle Barb, a forensic examiner for the state, on April 24.
During two hearings in July, Barb told Judge Marguerite Wageling that based on her evaluations, Castiglione can stand trial, meaning he has sufficient ability to consult with his attorneys and understand the proceedings against him.
Court documents show Barb reviewed police reports and videos from Castiglione’s current arrest as well as at least eight other prior cases as part of her evaluation.
She said she listened to phone calls between Castiglione and others, and read his medical and mental health records dating back to 2013.
Barb also had two in-person meetings with Castiglione, each lasting about an hour, on Jan. 8 and March 6.
During those meetings, Castiglione refused to complete the normal evaluation process, court papers state. Still, Barb said she found him to be logical, clear, respectful and able to stay on topic.
“During the meetings she did not find any evidence of paranoia, or that (Castliglione) was hearing voices or otherwise distracted,” according to court documents.
Also, she stated, “he was able to discuss his previous cases and how he learned and understood the legal process.”
Barb said she asked Castiglione if he “heard voices,” to which he replied he did not. She followed the question by asking if he “hears the voice of God.”
At that point, Barb said he “stopped responding — to Barb and his attorney — and simply looked down at the table at which he was seated.”
Castiglione only explained his behavior during a phone call from the House of Corrections with “a close friend, Kayla, the mother of his child."
“Laughing, he told her in detail what he did, consistent with Barb’s observations,” the document states. “He shared with his friend that he simply did not want to continue with the meeting because he was concerned that what he said would be shared with the judge and prosecutor.”
During other phone calls with the mother of his child, as well as his father, Castiglione showed “clear, factual and rational understanding of the disciplinary process at the House of Correction,” Barb said.
During the competency hearing, Castiglione’s attorneys directed Barb to his mental health records, which date to before his current arrest. A judge ruled that “while relevant to the overall picture of Castiglione’s life, they do not support a conclusion of current mental health illness/distress.”
Defense counsel similarly pointed to Castiglione’s strong religious beliefs. However, the judge ruled that is also not evidence of mental illness.
The case against Castiglione is intertwined with another shooting, which police say was possible retaliation.
Eleven days after Garcia's murder, prosecutors say Dale Holloway, 38, opened fire during a wedding at the pentecostal church, wounding Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and bride-to-be, Claire McMullen, 60.
Holloway pistol whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, authorities said.
All three members of the wedding party survived the attack.
Holloway was Garcia's stepson, authorities said. Brandon Castiglione is Mark Castiglione's son.
October 2019 was not the first time Castiglione had run-ins with police.
Records show he previously pleaded guilty to multiple drug related crimes and was on parole for two years before the pastor's murder.
In 2013, the former Londonderry High student was arrested for operating a drug lab at the same address where Garcia's murder occurred, according to reports in The Eagle-Tribune.
Police had a search warrant to look for drug paraphernalia stolen from the Londonderry Flea Market, reports state.
Investigators found highly explosive materials in the then 19-year-old Brandon Castiglione’s bedroom, believed to have been used to make honey butane oil, reports state.
Since then Castiglione has been charged in multiple cases in Derry and Londonderry, including driving under the influence, simple assault and criminal mischief.