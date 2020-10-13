LONDONDERRY — At a recent meeting, town councilors gave final approval to a local junkyard following a conditional licensing approval earlier this year.
Back in June, councilors approved a licensing agreement for S & S Metals at 196 Rockingham Road, but added on a 90-day conditional time frame to get both town and junkyard sides on the same page for what needs to be done as per the annual licensing agreement.
That included cleaning up some property issues with having trailers and other vehicles often visible from the road, against licensing guidelines.
The town considers licensing of its community junkyards/scrap metal dealers every year. S & S is one of two businesses in town that seek the annual licensing. Murray's Auto Salvage on Hall Road had its license renewed at an earlier meeting.
Town code enforcement officer/building inspector Richard Canuel said if any conditions of the businesses were out of compliance this past year, it was a simple notification brought to the owner and issues were resolved.
But in the S & S Metals case, there were still some lingering issues, including the placement of various vehicles on the property where they aren't allowed, according to the licensing agreement.
Owner Vito Solimini appeared before Council in June, saying he felt he some restrictions on his business from the town were unfair.
"What you are trying to do to me is not right," he said in June. "I've had no problems up until now."
Solimini added he feels junkyards get a bad name in the community.
Councilor Tom Dolan said junkyards have had some problems in the past with appearance issues, but added this type of business is an asset to the town.
"It's important for us never to forget the valuable service junkyards and recycling centers provide for our communities," Dolan said.
Canuel agreed, adding any issues were being worked out between S & S and the town.
"It's definitely a necessity need to have them here," he said.