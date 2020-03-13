For the first time in state history, New Hampshire Superior Courts are canceling all criminal and civil jury trials for the next 30 days in response to a public health emergency, according to a statement from Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau.
The unprecedented decision follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advise that reducing mass gatherings and large community events can help prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The move is reminiscent of 2009, when jury trials were cancelled for several months — then because of a budget crisis, not a health one.
New Hampshire officials confirmed Thursday there was new presumptive case of coronavirus, the sixth case in the state. The person is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
At least 275 people in the state are being monitored, according to DHHS.
Nadeau said all functions of the court that do not require groups to gather will continue, such as video arraignments and hearings.
But all jury duty responsibilities between March 13 and April 13 are cancelled, she said.
"Please do not appear at the courthouse for jury duty service," Nadeau wrote in the statement.
Anyone scheduled for jury duty April 14 or later needs to check with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website for updates before showing up.
Plaintiffs and defendants in any trial scheduled for the next 30 days will receive a notice with a new trial date.
“We do not have a huge backlog of cases in the Superior Court, however, any postponement of jury trials will affect the caseload,” the statement reads.
Court officials plan to periodically discuss whether to extend the 30-day period.
Extra cleaning measures are ongoing daily in both the public and staff areas of the courthouse, according to Nadeau.
"For the well-being of the public and our staff, the Judicial Branch closely monitors the guidance provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the statement reads. "We continue to work every day to make sure the courts are accessible and safe."