SALEM, N.H. — Firefighters arrive at a scene dressed head-to-toe in protective gear. Their equipment needs to work — and they need to know how to use it — to put out fires or rescue lives in car crashes.
That’s where Industrial Protection Services come in.
The Salem business has outfitted first responders, specifically firefighters, for 30 years.
It’s been a family affair for the Murphys to distribute and repair protective equipment and train first responders in how to use the protective gear.
The business has thrived for three decades, with the third generation now at work.
The Small Business Administration of New Hampshire honored the company last week as its family-owned business of the year.
The award is given annually to a small business that has a 15-year track record with generational ownership.
The SBA supported the business through the Covid pandemic and helped them retain their employees during those difficult times.
“It is quite an honor,” said General Manager Kevin Murphy. “I’ve always been proud of the fact that it is a family-run and family-owned business.”
He’s the second generation of owners. His parents, Richard and Ellen, started the business in 1993.
Since then, fire departments throughout New England have signed on to use their services.
The company prides itself on offering high-quality products to protect those who use their equipment.
“We’re doing our part to help first responders out,” he said.
Murphy said there’s a constant need for their services because government standards are constantly changing. The Murphys have been happy to help fire departments in any way.
“It’s all life-saving equipment so we want to make sure we are prepared as well as the departments, and that we are perfect in what we do here,” Murphy said.
Technicians and service managers are extended family members to Murphy – and have made the company successful over the years.
Some have been with the business since the beginning and others for over a decade.
He said the SBA’s family business award embodies the growth of a hardworking family and the values his parents instilled.
“It’s really nice working for the company that’s provided me so much in my life,” Kevin Murphy said. “We are proud of that we are constantly growing.”
Murphy said that one day, he hopes to pass the business to the next generation.
“I do have four kids, so who knows who will be next,” he said.
