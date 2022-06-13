SALEM, N.H. — During a visit to his hometown Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu shed his suit coat and slipped into work gloves, a hardhat and goggles.
The occasion, a celebration of a new electrical substation at Tuscan Village, was 10 years in the making.
The new substation along Route 28 will replace two others nearby that were built in the 1950s and have far exceeded their intended use, according to Liberty Utilities Director of Engineering Anthony Strabone.
Officials have said the project represents Liberty’s largest capital investment in New Hampshire electrical infrastructure, with an estimated cost of $35 million over a decade.
The project is expected to be completed within two years, doubling the distribution capacity of the Salem area electric grid.
Neil Proudman, Liberty’s New Hampshire president, said the modern design is more reliable for residents and business owners who count on Liberty to keep the lights on.
Before donning the protective gear to join Proudman in a ceremonial light switching, Sununu touted the way local and state officials have partnered to support the region’s growing electrical needs.
“This region has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, and really the world,” he said. “None of that happens without infrastructure, and this is the latest and greatest.”
The governor was joined by Tuscan Brands CEO Joe Faro, Senate President Chuck Morse, state representatives and local officials.
"Without this," Faro said, "there is no that," pointing to his 4 million-square-foot mixed-use development.
Those in attendance were offered tours of the substation.
