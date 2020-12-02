SALEM, N.H. –– Salem High School will transition to remote learning for two weeks after key staff members became infected with COVID-19 or are self-isolating after coming into close contact with the virus, Superintendent Michael Delahanty announced.
The numbers of cases and affected individuals remain relatively low, Delahanty explained, however, “the responsibilities of those affected have necessitated this decision.”
High School Principal Tracy Collyer wrote in her own note to the school community that she anticipates in-person classes will resume Thursday, Dec. 17.
Students were informed of the change at 2 p.m., Collyer said, allowing them to gather necessary materials for home.
This is the first time districtwide remote learning has been implemented in Salem this academic year.
“We have had an excellent start to the year,” Collyer said. “Students have had access to in-person instruction for a third of the school year up to this point.”
She specified “classroom routines, academic and behavior expectations, and established relationships with teachers” will help smooth the transition to temporary remote learning.
For high school students already opted into the remote program, their schedules will not change.
Thursday, Dec. 3, there will be no school for the high school students. If necessary, they can return to school to pick up supplies or materials they may need.
Friday will be a “transition day,” meaning, “this day is not a typical school day and your child will not have a full day of Zoom classes or independent work," the principal said.
Students will have required virtual office hours to discuss the transition.
“This is a good time to check in with each teacher, confirm that students have the correct Zoom information for each teacher, and review expectations in the remote environment,” Collyer said in her note.
From Monday through Wednesday, students will be expected to follow their normal schedule, including directions given by teachers during the transition day.
Collyer said the school will continue to conduct wellness checks, a tool used for all students to monitor their mental well-being.
“From the beginning of the year, in-school students and their teachers have been working with the remote learning tools to prepare for this situation,” Delahanty said.
A complete class schedule is posted on the school district’s website.