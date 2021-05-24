DERRY— Live theater done safely returns to the Derry Opera House stage this weekend as Kids Coop Theatre presents the musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown."
Shows are set for Friday, May 28, 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 29, 1 and 7 p.m.
Based on cartoonist Charles M. Schulz' famed "Peanuts" comic strip and the 1967 musical, the tale of Charlie Brown, his dog Snoopy and his circle of friends will take the Opera House stage with young actors performing in masks and with a specific number of audience numbers kept safely distanced.
Directed by Katie Gifford, the cast recently got in some final rehearsal time at Kids Coop's home base in East Derry.
Jesse Drake serves as the show's music director.
The troupe is made up of 23 youths with many, according to Gifford, given the opportunities to performing and learn along the way. It's all part of the longstanding Kids Coop mission to give as many young people as possible chances to perform and work on various productions.
The last Kids Coop show planned was "Frozen" back in March 2020, but the pandemic got in the way. The Opera House closed its doors last year due to COVID-19.
"We are so excited to be back," Gifford said.
Actors taking lead roles are Ian Dolley as Charlie Brown, Kelsey Sweet as Lucy, Deontai Lepine as Linus, Sophia Battaglia as Snoopy, Clare Mitchell as Sally, and Ben Bertini playing Schroeder.
Tickets are $15 each, general admission, and reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, visit Kids Coop Theatre at kids-coop-theatre.org or visit the group on Facebook.