DERRY — Kids Coop Theatre presents its first all-ages production of “Big, the Musical!” set for performances at the Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway.
Performances are March 17 and 18, 7 p.m., and March 19, 1 p.m.
The show is for all ages and features a 23-member cast representing communities all over the region including Derry, Londonderry, Manchester and Salem.
The story follows a young Josh Baskin, tired of being a young, awkward youth and wishing he could be “big.”
Thanks to the Zoltar machine granting his wish, young Josh become an adult and has to face some adult issues like handling a girlfriend and getting a job.
In the end, Josh realized that it’s important to age at his own pace, and in his own time.
“Big, the Musical” is directed by Angelica Forcier Rosenthal with musical direction by Jesse Drake and choreography by Briana Arico.
Tickets for “Big, the Musical!” are $15 and available at linktr.ee/kidscooptheatre. Discount ticket prices for groups are also available.
For additional information, contact Kids Coop Theatre at admin@kctnh.org.
