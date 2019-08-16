LONDONDERRY —Every year when the community celebrates its annual Old Home Day, the kids get a special night of their own.
Families and children enjoyed the 18th annual Kidz Night on the Town Common Thursday, part of the Old Home Day schedule of events celebrating all things community.
The annual night included visits with clowns, a bounce house, food, games and other fun activities. Special guests also made appearances throughout the night offering music and more to keep children and their families happy.
The 120th annual Old Home Day continues through the weekend with a long list of activities, including a special nod to this year's 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement.
Visit oldhomeday.com for a schedule of events and information.