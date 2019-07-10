LONDONDERRY — There’s something about taking to a local track that is drawing hundreds of youth out for a summer night of running and fitness.
The Greater Derry Track Club’s annual summer Kids Fun Runs are now underway every Monday night at the Londonderry High School track, bringing hundreds of young runners — from toddlers on up — out for a night of good health and fun.
Fun Runs continue every Monday through Aug. 5. Races start at 6:30 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road. For information, visit gdtc.org.