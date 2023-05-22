ATKINSON — The Friends of the Kimball Library will kick off its Summer Concert in the Courtyard series on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at the library, 5 Academy Ave.
The band Truffle will open the series, offering elements of soul, bluegrass, R&B and world beat.
Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended.
Plan to relax and enjoy the music. Bring a picnic blanket, sunglasses, and a lawn chair. Limited stadium seating is available.
Registration now open for Plaistow summer recreation
PLAISTOW — Registration is open to residents for summer recreation, which takes place June 26 to August 11.
The program is for children ages five to 13.
For residents, it is $130 per week.
All registrations are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Tuition must be paid in full at time of registration.
Non-residents can sign up beginning on June 1.
Public meeting to discuss Pelham project
PELHAM — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting to review proposed solutions for two red list bridges in Pelham on Wednesday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. at Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green, Pelham.
The project looks to alleviate flooding concerns, resolve scour concerns, and remove two bridges from the NHDOT Red List by correcting structural deficiencies and deterioration.
This meeting will present residents and public officials with information regarding the proposed project. Public input is encouraged to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and to protect the environment.
Visit dot.nh.gov for more information on the project.
Hampstead holds monthly senior coffee social
HAMPSTEAD — On Thurs., May 25, Hampstead will have its monthly senior coffee social on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hampstead Meeting House, 20 Emerson Ave.
Coffee, pastries and bagels will be served.
Marge Fernandez will be on hand to help research genealogy this month. Hampstead Fire Department will also be there at 9 a.m. for blood pressure checks.
For more information, call Jaye Dimando at 603-329-5422.
Talk on Native American life in the N.H. 12,000 years ago
PLAISTOW — The public library will host a talk by Robert Goodby, professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University, on Native American life in the Granite State 12,000 years ago on May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire. In 2009, an archaeological survey for the new Keene Middle School discovered the remains of their stay and brought to light one of the oldest Native American sites in New England. The remarkably intact site produced evidence of four separate dwellings containing over 200 stone tools and fragments of burned animal bone. These early people, rather than being isolated stone-age nomads, were part of a social network that extended across much of northeastern North America. The discovery and excavation of the site was required by the National Historic Preservation Act, a frequently maligned piece of legislation that in this instance worked to save an irreplaceable piece of the human story.
Please register online at tinyurl.com/y84fncsf.
Aging to be celebrated
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Senior Center is planning a celebration to recognize those in the center’s membership community who are either in their 90s now or will be prior to the start of 2024. All who are older will also be honored.
Anyone in this age group can contact Bonnie Ritvo at 978-767-5057 or contact the senior center at 603-432-8554.
