KINGSTON — Early taxpayers will be catching the cash, after voters overwhelmingly decided to approve a tax deduction for those who pay their taxes before the due date in a 1,208 to 81 vote.
In Kingston 1,362 — or 29% — of the 4,677 registered voters cast ballots on the 28 town and 11 school warrant articles.
Voters also solidified plans to build a new fire station in town with 64% approval Tuesday. The $5.82 million fire station will be built on town-owned land behind the current station.
However, voters narrowly defeated the article that would have set aside $85,000 for the department's capital improvements fund in a 640 to 613 vote. Voters also declined to buy $29,106 acoustic panels for the Town Hall's meeting room in a 710 to 549 vote.
The town approved a $6.15 million budget 805 votes to 500.
Electra L. Alessio won the selectman seat over Sharon E. Berube in a 791 to 372 vote. Alessio will also serve on the Zoning Board of Adjustment after facing no challenger in the town election for that position.
Lynne Bartlett Merrill and Glenn G. Coppelman won seats on the Planning Board with 847 and 678 votes respectively over Michael Mataybas who received 378 votes.
