METHUEN —A 52-year-old Kingston, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he broke into the farm stand at Mann Orchards and then stole a cash register drawer from a nearby Walmart.
Stephen B. Hines is charged with burglary/breaking and entering, destruction/damage to property, larceny from a building and larceny, according to police records. He was arrested just before 6:30 p.m.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the incident at Walmart on Pleasant Valley Street was being handled while other officers responded to Mann Orchards for an activated burglary alarm.
Solomon said the cases were found to be linked.
Hines is also accused of related offenses in Haverhill. He is facing warrants from that neighboring city for five burglary related offenses and is a suspect in two other Haverhill cases, Solomon said.