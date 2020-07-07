Kiwanis offer pandemic support

The Derry-Londonderry Kiwanis Club is reaching out to support area organizations and their services during the ongoing pandemic challenges.
Kiwanis donated $1,000 to the Greater Derry Salvation Army to support efforts of feeding the many families who find themselves in need during the pandemic.
Anyone needing support during these challenging times, or to donate to their cause, contact the Greater Derry Salvation Army at Tyler.Adcox@use.salvationarmy.org or call 603-434-7790.
The Derry-Londonderry Kiwanis Club also put together and delivered thank you baskets with snacks and gift cards from local restaurants for the medical staff at Parkland Medical Center in Derry in appreciation for all they have done.
Kiwanis also donated $500 to the Londonderry YMCA to help them support the many programs they provide for the youth of the greater Londonderry Community. If you would like to donate to the Greater Londonderry YMCA, visit Graniteymca.org/locations/greater-londonderry or call 603-437-9622.
Derry-Londonderry Kiwanis is a satellite club of Hooksett Kiwanis and is international service organization in over 80 Countries with over 550,000 members.
If you would like more information or are interested in joining, visit the Hooksett Kiwanis Wwbsite at Hooksettkiwanis.org, or contact Bob Willey at robertwilley@comcast.net or call 603-485-3821.