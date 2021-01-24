LaBelle Winery plans for Derry facility underway

DERRY — Plans to turn the former Brookstone Events facility into the new LaBelle Winery Derry are underway.
Winemaker Amy LaBelle and husband Cesar Arboleda, co-owners of LaBelle Winery in Amherst and Portsmouth, purchased the Brookstone property on Route 111 and told town councilors recently they are excited to bring their vision and business to the community. Plans include a restaurant, marketplace and event center.
At a council meeting on Jan. 19, LaBelle and Arboleda both agreed being in Derry will be a great fit.
"We have big plans for LaBelle Winery Derry," LaBelle said. "This stunning property, which Cesar and I fell in love with, will be a place that offers the community exceptional experiences that people of all ages can enjoy. We look forward to expanding our business to beautiful, historic Derry."
LaBelle continued, saying LaBelle Winery Amherst, the flagship property, has grown exponentially since opening in 2012. The new Derry location will complement the Amherst operation well, she said.
"We've been trying to expand for some time," LaBelle told councilors, adding with the pandemic taking hold last year and continuing on, the business had to find innovative ways to stay alive, including offering community meal projects.
And expansion was always in the mix.
That led to the town of Derry reaching out with an opportunity to acquire the Brookstone property.
"Derry reached out to us with open arms," LaBelle said.
LaBelle's plans for Brookstone include renovating the property to give it more of an artisan village feel, with improvements to include updating the event center's facade and interior with steel and wood tones, giving the building a modern, yet classic look.
The "village" will be home to several indoor and outdoor gathering areas, including a nine-hole, par-three golf course, open to the public as well as offering memberships, along with a miniature golf course.
The existing golf course, to be named LaBelle Links, also has paved walkways that will also lend themselves to special events, LaBelle said, including holiday strolls, art events, and winter fun including skating or just walking the property.
Other activities could include yoga in the vineyard, cooking classes, and the signature wine tasting events.
A three-acre vineyard with adjoining performance space and areas for weddings and other events also makes up the plan.
Grape varieties to be grown on the property include Itasca, Petit Pearl and Cayuga, all hardy varieties suited to New England temperatures and climate.
The vines will produce fruit for winemaking approximately two years from the time of planting, planned for May or June of 2021, LaBelle said.
The planned champagne room will offer tasting areas, and event spaces will be able to accommodate hundreds of guests. An education center will offer cooking and beverage-making classes and other lifestyle events and classes.
Add in a restaurant to be named Americus, which will be able to serve up to 50 people, with a menu to include healthy, farm-to-table American cuisine and wood-fired pizza.
LaBelle Winery Derry will also be home to a marketplace offering onsite shopping for take-home gourmet foods, wines, catering platters and gifts.
LaBelle and Arboleda said they are happy to be calling Derry another home for their business.
"We hope to engage in the community, be embedded in the community," LaBelle said. "We are excited to grow that vibe in Derry."
Derry Town Councilor Jim Morgan said the community is happy to welcome the LaBelle Winery.
"We are extremely lucky to have you," Morgan said.
LaBelle said she is proud of the company and its support of the communities where it does business. Staggered openings of various LaBelle areas at the new Derry location will take place this spring and into the summer. The new business also hopes to offer upwards of 100 new jobs.