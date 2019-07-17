SALEM, N.H. — Blue tarps cover the lifeguard stands at Hedgehog Park in Salem because there is no one on duty.
It didn't seem to dampen the enthusiasm of beachgoers like Eddie Ayden of Methuen and his family on a recent sunny day.
Ayden wasn't concerned about the lack of lifeguards because his children can swim.
"Though because you pay, there should be a lifeguard because you pay," he said.
After receiving only two applications for four positions, town officials decided not to hire any lifeguards this year, according to Community Services Director Danny Hopkins.
“It was recommended by the attorney (not to hire) if we couldn’t find enough lifeguards,” Hopkins said. “You need four to five (lifeguards) for a seven-day operation.”
Instead the town posted signs reading, “Warning: No lifeguard on duty.”
The beaches need to be reliably staffed during the hours of operation instead of having off hours, Hopkins explained.
“We can’t open periodically because that would confuse people,” he said.
Hopkins explained that those interested in being a lifeguard need to take a certification class that costs hundreds of dollars.
This summer potential lifeguards would have been paid $15 an hour, he said, making it difficult to recoup the costs.
He noted other towns are also having issues hiring lifeguards because of the steep certification costs.
Ayden and his wife Andrea will still take their children to pond to swim — their children prefer the pond over nearby lakes because it's warmer.
They noticed the change in lifeguard staffing this year, but noted that the park attendants are great at helping keep the peace.
For example, they have heard the attendants tell swimmers to stay in the roped off swimming area. The couple also noted that the attendants call the police when things potentially get out of hand.
Andrea recalled the last time she brought her kids to the park a teenager was calling her 5-year-old profane names.
The attendant called the police, and the teenager was asked to leave.
"We love it here," Eddie Ayden said.
Hopkins said he hopes to recruit lifeguards in the coming years. He said a six-day a week operation might be an option, though he has yet to discuss it with the Board of Selectmen.
Right now the park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week through the summer.
The other option would be to work with area pools to train lifeguards, he said.
“We need to find an economic way to get them certified,” he said.