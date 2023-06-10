MANCHESTER, N.H. — Londonderry High School’s Class of 2023 was honored for hard work, community support and a lot of care for each other.
Graduates received diplomas Friday night, June 9, at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Class President Alisha Khalil described her 314 classmates as a successful, strong group.
“Life has certainly thrown obstacles at us in which it felt as if we weren’t in control,” Khalil said. “Be the change that the world needs. Use your voices to inspire growth and progress around you. You are powerful. You are capable. You are in control. Never forget that.”
Salutatorian Isabel Schickler offered many thanks to her classmates and teachers, and gave a positive messages for what lies ahead.
Prior to graduation day, graduating seniors enjoyed milk and cookies at Moose Hill School where many attended preschool and kindergarten.
And on graduation day morning, the Class of 2023 members returned to their elementary schools to greet former teachers and staff before heading off to receive their diplomas.
