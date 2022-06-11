LONDONDERRY, N.H. — After many pandemic challenges over the past two years, Londonderry High School's Class of 2022 received diplomas Friday night, June 10 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H.
The ceremony made its return to the arena after commencement was held the past two years outdoors at the high school field.
Graduates filed in the arena dressed in blue and white school colors as the band played the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance."
Class Valedictorian Annabella Wu urged her classmates to stay in touch even after the leave high school.
"Wherever we end up, it will be a new environment, with new challenges to undertake," Wu said. "So check in with one another. Send that text. FaceTime them on a random afternoon. These simple gestures will more than likely be well-received and reciprocated. Connection and a sense of community make all the difference."
Principal Jason Parent also gave graduates his thoughts about their high school years and announced many successes including students earning scholarships and honors for academic achievement.
Students entering the military were also recognized.
Prior to graduation day, graduating seniors enjoyed milk and cookies at Moose Hill School where many attended preschool and kindergarten.
And on Friday morning, Class of 2022 members returned to their elementary schools to greet former teachers and staff before heading off to receive their diplomas.
