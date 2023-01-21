SALEM, N.H. — The last of four high-ranking Salem police officers disgraced by a 2018 audit of the department has been exonerated, just over four years since the controversial document was first made public.
During that time two officers were announced as subjects of criminal investigations by the New Hampshire Attorney General — retired Chief Paul Donovan and retired Deputy Chief Rob Morin — but charges were never brought despite public announcements that the probes were underway.
Sgt. Michael Verrocchi had charges against him dropped, while retired Capt. Michael Wagner was found not guilty by a jury on Friday, Jan. 13.
They all describe the years as grueling; being made whole an impossibility.
“The devastation that was caused to individuals and their families, it’s just unspeakable,” Morin told The Eagle-Tribune last week.
“No one will ever truly understand how much. and for what?”
Wagner, too, described unimaginable hardship.
“I would like to thank my amazing family and friends who stood beside me and never doubted my innocence. I want to, of course, thank my entire defense team for their tireless efforts in proving my innocence, and also thank the 12 jurors who saw the truth,” he said days after a not guilty verdict was delivered in his federal tax fraud case.
“My family and I have been forced to endure unimaginable hardship for the past four years, and that is time with them I will never get back. I am relieved this chapter is closed and look forward to forging ahead.”
The cost has also extended to taxpayer pockets. All four officers were put on paid leave at first. Three eventually retired, with Verrocchi alone returning to work.
Salem taxpayers paid over half a million dollars to the officers while they were on leave, according to Town Manager Chris Dillon.
“From my understanding, the state paid over $1.5 million on the investigation,” he said.
That’s on top of a $100,000 settlement check written to Morin a year ago, and $212,000 to Verrocchi in September 2022. Legal fees for town representation in court and several lawsuits — for defamation, invasion of privacy and more — have also accumulated into the hundreds of thousands.
The audit that first sounded alarms in 2018 came with a lofty price tag of its own: $77,000.
Residents from the get-go questioned the decision to hire an outside agency, ostensibly to review the Police Department’s payroll and internal affairs investigations, how much it would cost and where the funds came from.
Dillon said at the time, a year after stepping into the town manager role, “information was brought to my attention. With that, I felt the need to look closer into it. We do this every year with the finance department. It is our duty to look for areas we can improve for efficiency.”
Kroll Inc., a Boston-based agency, was tasked with reviewing practices and procedures of the Salem Police Department time and attendance practices and handling of internal investigations. The audit was expected to take 90 days, but it was eight months before the report was released to the public in a heavily redacted form.
Investigators from Kroll wrote that the audit was not initially intended to review the culture within the Salem Police Department, but “nearly every interview and communication over the course of Kroll’s audit included comments attributing challenges within the department to a deficiency with the department’s cultural environment.”
The report includes interview transcriptions, emails, text messages, social media posts and second-hand accounts that accuse police management of either ignoring or encouraging an environment that disregards Dillon’s authority.
Twice in the report Kroll investigators noted that the agency “has not independently corroborated the occurrences” and “was not tasked with validating these reports.”
Still, the claims made their way to top state investigators.
After two years and no direct contact between Morin and investigators, he said it was announced that he was being considered for charges related to interference with freedom, theft, fraud, abuse of office and falsification in official matters.
Similarly, Donovan was investigated for official oppression and sworn falsification. After two years no wrongdoing was found.
Verrocchi today is back in a leadership role at Salem police headquarters. His 2020 arrest was for a police prank seven years prior, during which he led subordinate Salem officers on a Route 28 chase.
Both Verrocchi and his attorney have maintained that the case was rooted in town politics. The felony charge he originally faced for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon was resolved with 100 hours of community service.
Wagner, a former captain and the department’s armorer, was indicted in 2020 on one count of making a false statement in his 2013 tax return for allegedly underreporting his income after he legally sold guns that he legally purchased with his police discount. The total tax bill the government claimed Wagner was evading was $5,000.
In turning the page on a dark chapter in the town’s history, Dillon said this week, “Although I believe the town needs to move forward, they deserve answers.”
“Governor (Chris) Sununu created the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency to address situations like some of those that were being investigated,” he said.
Dillon also called on the release of the attorney general’s investigative reports to “provide transparency and information the taxpayers deserve.”
A request from the newspaper to that office was not answered before press time Friday.
At the same time, the former officers are directing questions back at town officials.
Morin said he sent emails and a hard copy of a letter to all selectmen and Town Hall. He had yet to receive a response.
“I don’t know many, if any, who believe that audit was real,” Morin said, with Donovan echoing the sentiment.
In the letter he points to Dillon and former Human Resources Director Ann Fogarty for providing the attorney general with information, supported by a selectman.
“There are others who were impacted by the actions of Town Manager Dillon, HR (Director) Fogarty, and the inaction of the Board of Selectmen,” he wrote.
“I can’t and won’t speak for others regarding their desire to file a civil lawsuit, but I suspect this is not over for the Town of Salem or several individuals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.