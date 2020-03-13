SALEM, N.H. — A suspect in several Dunkin' burglaries who evaded police last month was arrested Thursday on a slew of charges, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Police officers were on the lookout for a car linked to the burglaries when it was spotted on I-93, Dolan said. The driver was eventually identified by police as Alex Rodriguez, 41, of 355 Broadway, Lawrence.
“He got off at Exit 2, an officer tried to get a couple (police cruisers) together to do a stop,” Dolan said. “Once they tried to stop him, he took off.”
Rodriguez crashed the car — with a passenger in the front seat — after driving about a quarter mile, Dolan said.
He said Rodriguez took off on foot and could not be found, even with the help of a police K-9.
The passenger, however, was able to help police identify Rodriguez.
Dolan said he was located in the custody of the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department for an unrelated case.
Though Dolan said Salem police did not have enough evidence at the time to link him to the Dunkin' burglaries, Rodriguez faces 12 charges for the Salem chase and escape act.
They include four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, driving without a valid license, resisting arrest, misuse of license plates, having less than a gram of heroin/crack, and criminal mischief.
Dolan said the drug charges was added because the K-9 searching for Rodriguez found his coat with three small baggies of what appeared to be crack cocaine.
The license plates on the car were not correctly registered to the vehicle, Dolan said, leading to the charge for misuse of license plates.
“Part of the information we had was that he was swapping plates between cars,” he said.
Rodriguez will answer to the charges in Rockingham Superior Court.