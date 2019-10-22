NASHUA — A Lawrence man was badly hurt during a two-car crash in Nashua early Tuesday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
State police said they were called to the north side of the F.E. Everett Turkpike at 12:40 a.m., after a pickup truck rear ended another large truck.
Michael Duclos, 48, of Litchfield was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 when he hit Carlo Adames, 43, of Lawrence, in the back of his 2002 Ford F-150, according to state police.
Photos from the scene show heavy damage.
State police said Adames suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Elliott Hospital in Manchester, while Duclos was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua for minor, non-life threatening injuries.
"Driver fatigue" appears to be a factor in the crash, however all aspects remain under investigation, according to state police.
A portion of the highway was closed for about an hour and a half while debris in the road was cleared and investigators worked at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Robert Bifsha at the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks at 603-223-3849 or at Robert.Bifsha@dos.nh.gov.