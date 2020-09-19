CONCORD, N.H. — A Lawrence man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and faces possible deportation to the Dominican Republic for fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced in a statement Friday.
Jorge Rodriguez, 23, sold fentanyl around New England while living in Lawrence, according to court documents. Rodriguez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, could possibly be deported after serving his sentence, according to Murray.
“This defendant worked for a drug-trafficking enterprise that obtained fentanyl from a Mexican supplier in order to sell the drug to Granite Staters,” Murray said. “These activities contributed to an opioid crisis that has had a devastating impact on the people of New Hampshire. In order to fight back, we are working with our law enforcement partners each day to stop the flow of fentanyl and prosecute dealers. The 132-month prison sentence imposed in this case should serve as a warning to those who choose to trade in this deadly drug.”
Rodriguez previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 28, 2019, to the trafficking charges.
Rodriguez worked for a drug trafficking organization led by Sergio Martinez, where he sold fentanyl to customers from various New England states, including New Hampshire, according to court documents and statements made in court.
When Rodriguez worked, the Martinez organization provided him with at least one 200-gram bag of fentanyl and expected him to sell it and return approximately $6,000 in proceeds, according to court documents.
“The state of New Hampshire is faced with an opioid crisis unlike ever before,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Fentanyl is causing great damage to our communities and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who destroys lives by distributing this poison for profit.”
The case involved multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies including both the Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police and the Haverhill (Massachusetts) Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Seth R. Aframe.