SALEM, N.H. — A long-standing disagreement between Town Hall officials and medically retired police officers continues – but now in court.
A lawsuit filed Friday on behalf of former Salem police officer Steven DiChiara accuses Town Manager Chris Dillon and Human Resources Director Anne Fogarty of giving his private medical information to top state investigators and asking them to examine it for possible fraud.
DiChiara, a Derry resident, is suing the town and state Attorney General’s Office in Merrimack Superior Court for civil rights violations and invasion of privacy.
A monetary amount is not included in the lawsuit, but it seeks compensation for damages, emotional distress and attorney fees, as well as assurance that similar action will not happen again — to DiChiara or other town employees.
DiChiara developed post-traumatic stress disorder after a traffic stop June 18, 2019, when he approached a driver discovered to be a felon armed with a loaded gun, according to court paperwork.
The PTSD, considered a work-related injury, was reported to the state Labor Department Workers’ Compensation Division, launching a process in which Town Hall officials acquired DiChiara’s medical records, mental health records and other confidential documents.
The release of such information to anyone without written permission from the claimant is prohibited by law, in this case DiChiara, who says he never allowed it.
But Dillon and Fogarty had questions about the legitimacy of what DiChiara was claiming, the lawsuit states, and took those concerns directly to the attorney general at the time, Gordon MacDonald.
The lawsuit includes an email dated Feb. 24, 2020, from Dillon to MacDonald and three colleagues, stating, “I would like to sit with someone from your office to make you aware of possible fraudulent activity.”
Fogarty followed up on March 6, 2020, by mailing a binder to Concord that included DiChiara’s medical records, mental health records and workers’ compensation records, the lawsuit claims.
A cover letter with the binder “complained about the cost of worker’s compensation claims and costs associated with the award of accidental disability retirement benefits by the New Hampshire Retirement System,” according to the lawsuit.
Fogarty’s cover letter is quoted: “It appeared to me that (DiChiara) possibly enhanced the injury when describing what occurred to his providers.”
A response from a state attorney May 4, 2020, explains, “We are still reviewing the materials you provided and hope to be able to let you know shortly whether or not we would open a criminal investigation in(to) the issues you’ve raised.”
Six months later, Fogarty sent a note to the AG’s Office asking for an update and stating, “I provided a lot of confidential information to your office with regards to workers compensation claims and former employees.”
Assistant Attorney General Nicole Clay responded a final time on Nov. 23, 2020, to say she reviewed the information in the binder.
“The information provided does not support a criminal allegation on the part of any Town of Salem employee or former employee,” Clay wrote. “Even if it did, I cannot conclude that further investigation would uncover the existence of probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.”
Since then, records show that the state Retirement System Board of Trustees has awarded accidental disability retirement benefits to DiChiara.
This is not the first time Town Hall officials have accused a Salem police officer of retiring for medical reasons under false pretenses despite approval from the state.
For years — before DiChiara’s leave from the department — others have fought for a 40-year benefit that assures lifelong, town-paid health insurance for medical retirees and their families.
Records show that it cost the town $559,191 to insure Salem’s 26 medically retired police officers in 2019.
It has been a sticking point in contract negotiations for the past three years, during which Dillon has been firm in wanting that portion of the police contract eliminated.
It reads: “Members of the Unit who qualify for retirement under the New Hampshire State Retirement System because of duty-connected injury, or widow/widower and dependents of members of the Unit killed on duty, may remain members of the plan; and the Town shall pay the full premium.”
Over the past several years, at least two officers older than 65 have complained after being removed from the town’s insurance coverage and forced to pay for Medicare premiums following the milestone birthday that made them eligible for federal coverage.
The police union president sent a letter to union members about the contract holdup in 2020, explaining that during negotiations Dillon said “too much fraud” has happened among police officers retiring with full medical benefits. He pointed out that many go on to start a second career “when they are supposedly disabled.”
The defendants in the civil lawsuit had not responded in court as of Monday.