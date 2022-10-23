KAROLINE LEAVITT
Atkinson, Republican
Name: Karoline Leavitt
Age: 25
Profession: Office Manager
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected? If elected, I would bring a new voice to Washington, one that truly represents the Granite State. Right now, we are being failed by the policies of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and their enabler, Chris Pappas. Chris has voted with his party’s leadership 100% of the time, making him directly responsible for the 8.2% inflation, doubling energy prices, and the unmitigated flow of fentanyl that is killing members of our community. If we want to get our country back on track, we need to elect new leaders with common-sense solutions.
What are key issues for you?Inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, and the flow of drugs coming across our border. Granite Staters are being forced to decide between heating their homes or feeding their families. With inflation already driving up the cost of groceries and families being robbed of $600 a month, Chris Pappas’ war on energy means it will cost us double to fill our heating oil tanks this winter. On top of this, our loved ones are dying because of dangerous drugs coming over our border. We need a representative who has solutions to these problems, not someone who enables the status quo.
CHRIS PAPPAS
Manchester, Democrat
Age: 42
Profession: Small business owner, member of Congress
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?I’m proud to have worked to deliver meaningful, bipartisan results for New Hampshire over the last two years, but I’m more interested in the work to come. The issues New Hampshire and the country are facing will shape the future of our nation and the world. That’s why Granite Staters need a bipartisan problem solver, not a partisan bomb thrower, as their voice in Washington. I’m committed to continuing to find common ground to address the challenges facing our communities and help our families thrive.
What are key issues for you? I’m committed to lowering costs for New Hampshire families. That’s why I passed historic legislation to take on Big Pharma to address the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs and cap the cost of insulin at $35 dollars. I’ve pushed to stop Big Oil’s price gouging at the gas pump and halt the Biden Administration’s oil exports. I’m the only pro-choice candidate in this race, and I will always protect a woman’s right to choose, unlike my opponent. and I’ll continue to fight to deliver bipartisan results to invest in our infrastructure, bolster domestic manufacturing, and expand veteran health care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.