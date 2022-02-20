DERRY — The day may have been a bit less frosty than some may have liked, but still the annual Frost Festival celebrated Derry with both indoor and outdoor activities.
The Frost Festival began 22 years ago as a way to honor the community and celebrate the winter season.
With a lack of snow, but still a chill in the air, this year’s festival included music, crafts for children, food and the return of the annual experts in ice — Ice Breakers — working their magic to create ice sculptures in downtown Derry.
Also, McDonny’s Traveling Farm made a Frost Festival appearance, setting up near the Derry rail trail on Broadway and showing off some cute animals for children stopping by.
Families were also able to visit Veterans Hall to pick up craft kits and those interested in learning about the town’s past had the chance to stop by the Derry Museum of History to view many displays and exhibits about the town’s traditions.
Some other activities, like snowboarding demonstrations and ice skating were cancelled due to lack of snow.
But a colorful display of local artwork took shape near the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park.
Those out and about also had time to visit with Frosty, who roamed up and down Broadway to greet Frost Festival visitors.
Also, the community’s restaurants are being highlighted all this month, part of the town’s annual Restaurant Month celebration.
Organizers said the day was a hit with those wanting to come out to enjoy the afternoon.