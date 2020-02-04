The race is on in municipalities across the state for who will make decisions for towns and schools. Candidates filed last week to run for a variety of municipal positions from school board to selectmen.
Voters will decide which candidates are best fit for municipal office on March 10, Town Meeting Day.
Atkinson
In Atkinson, there is one seat open on the Board of Selectmen. Kenneth R. Grant, Robert “Bob” Worden, and Beth Cacciotti are running to serve a three-year term in the position.
Two Atkinson residents are running for a seat on the Timberlane Regional School Board, including Incumbent Brian Boyle. Boyle is being challenged by Bill Friel.
Danville
There are two seats up for election on the Danville Board of Selectmen. Scott Borucki, the current chairman, is the only incumbent. Dottie Billbrough and Steven Woitkun are also running for a three-year term on the board.
Armin “Chip” Current and Roger Whitehouse are running as incumbents in the race for two seats on the Planning Board. Current currently serves as the vice chairman. David Rosati is also running for the Planning Board.
Two Danville residents are also running for a three-year seat on the Timberlane school board. Sabrina Alberg is running against incumbent Kim Farah.
Derry
Two incumbents have filed to run for two spots on the Town Council. Neil Wetherbee will seek another term as District 3 councilor and Joshua Bourdon seeks another three years as Councilor-at-Large.
There are also two open School Board seats up for election in March, for three-year terms. Incumbent Paul Lutz will face of against Jessica Ring, Derick Anderson and Anne Copp.
Hampstead
Sean P. Murphy is running unopposed for a seat on the Hampstead Board of Selectmen. If elected, he will serve a three-year term.
There are two seats open on the Planning Board in Hampstead, and three candidates are running for the chance to serve a three-year term. Randy Clark, Michael Hanides and Tom Riha are running to fill the two seats. Clark currently serves as an appointed member of the Planning Board, and both Hanides and Riha are alternates.
There are also two three-year term seats on the Hampstead School Board up for election. James Sweeney and Jason Giard are the incumbents, and they are both running for reelection. Megan Malcolm is the sole challenger.
Londonderry
Two incumbent town councilors make up a field of four seeking to win the two open three-year terms on the Town Council. Incumbents Joe Greene and Ted Combes go up against Ronald Dunn and Debra Paul for the open jobs.
On the school side, three people are running for two open seats for three years. Amy Finamore, Gregg DePasse and Bob Slater are all hoping to win the board jobs. Incumbents Nancy Hendricks and Dan Lekas did not file for another term on the board.
Newton
There is a four-way race for two seats on the selectboard. Charles R. Melvin Sr., James L. Doggett, Larry Foote and Steve Sforza are vying for the three-year terms.
Three candidates are vying for the two Planning Board seats — Barbara White, Annie Collyer and Edvin Crnolic.
Plaistow
In Plaistow, Jay DeRoche is running unopposed for a seat on the Board of Selectmen. If elected, he will serve a three-year term.
The Planning Board in Plaistow has two open seats. Timothy Moore, who currently serves as chairman, and Karen Robinson are running for three-year terms.
There is also a seat open for a Plaistow resident on the Timberlane school board. Barbara Kiska and Peter Bealo are running for a three-year term on the board.
Salem
Two selectmen seats are open and two people have filed to run — Cathy Stacey and incumbent Michael Lyons.
One newcomer — Joe Feole — is vying for a spot on the Planning board against two incumbents, current board secretary Beverly Donovan and member Bob Gibbs.
For the School Board incumbent Bernard H. Campbell is running uncontested.
Sanborn Regional School Board
There are two races for School Board members. To represent Newton Dan Guide is challenging incumbent Jim Baker for the three-year position. For the at large position Ursula Giannusa is challenging incumbent Tammy Mahoney. Dawn Dutton is the only person running for the Kingston seat.
Sandown
There are two three-year positions on the Sandown Board of Selectmen up for election. Jonathan Goldman, Bob Nickerson and John Quevillion are running to become selectmen.
Patricia Edris is the only candidate running for a three-year seat on the Planning Board which has two open positions.
Windham
There are four candidates hoping to win the two open Board of Selectmen seats for three-year terms. Incumbent Bruce Breton is among a list including Jennifer Simmons, Steven Pawlyk and Matthew Rounds.
For Planning Board there are two open, three-year spots with Mark Cross, Paul Gosselin, Jacob Cross and Ruth-Ellen Post hoping to win in March.
On the school side, four seek the two open School Board jobs for three years including incumbent Rob Breton, Samuel Faletti, Daniel Popovici-Muller and Vasilios Lironfonis.
Neither the Kingston Town Clerk nor Pelham Town Clerk's offices respond by press time.