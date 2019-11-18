PLAISTOW — Selectmen Chairman Francine Hart continues to defend her decision to share an infamous letter, now at the center of tension in town, with a small number of residents in 2018.
The secret letter, written to Hart in 2018 by Town Manager Mark Pearson, reportedly made accusations against Selectman Steve Ranlett and ultimately led to his dismissal as the board’s chairman. Hart defended her decision again at a selectmen meeting Monday night.
The letter’s existence was disclosed by former Selectman Peter Bracci as part of a statement he made at the board’s meeting Aug. 26. Hart and Selectman Greg Taillon said the letter was supposed to be confidential.
“No one knew the existence of (the letter) until very recently, so clearly there is a precedence for confidentiality there,” Hart later said. “Because if he had not disclosed this at the public comment, no one would have ever known about it except for me and him.”
But Bracci, his wife, Suzanne, and former Budget Committee Chairman Bob Hamilton say Hart showed the letter to them.
At the board’s meeting Nov. 4, Hart defended her previous statements about who had seen the letter.
“When I said you were the only person that saw that letter, you knew that I meant you were the only selectman, as far as I know,” she said.
The board voted to remove Hart, accused of deception and dishonesty, at its meeting Nov. 4. The vote failed 3-2, with Hart, Taillon and Julian Kiska opposed to her removal and Ranlett and John Blinn Sr. supporting the move.
On Monday night, Bracci used the public comment portion of the board’s meeting to say that Hart’s statements were evidence of her attempt to cover up a lie.
“I have been accused of lying, of violating my oath of office, and also of breaching confidential information,” Hart said in response. “All of those statements are untrue.”
Hart later read from the letter’s envelope to prove the correspondence was not confidential at the time she shared it.
“There are always two parts to every story,” Hart said Pearson wrote on the envelope. “I thought you would like to have a copy of mine. Do what you want with this information, at least you’ll know more before you get misinformed or it gets manipulated.”
Hart said she simply did what she wanted with the information.
“This was not confidential information when I walked across the street to my friends and my neighbors to ask for guidance and counsel,” she said. “It did become confidential several days later, when Mark asked me not to share it with anyone else, and I have not shared it.”
The contents of the letter have not been disclosed publicly. The Eagle-Tribune filed a Right-to-Know Law request to see the letter, but it was denied by Hart.
Bracci attempted to rebut Hart’s statement Monday night, but she did not allow him to speak.
“We have enough mudslinging in Washington,” Hart said. “I don’t think we need to have it in Plaistow anymore.”