DERRY — There's nothing like a day at the beach to help cool off on a hot summer day.
With temperatures hovering recently at high levels, families flocked to Derry's Gallien's town beach at Beaver Lake for some cooling off action.
Children splashed around in the water and near the shoreline of the lake, while lifeguards kept watch.
There was also plenty of sandy spots for children to explore.
The town beach is open daily for Derry residents, weather permitting. Call Derry Parks and Recreation for information at 603-432-6136.