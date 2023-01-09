CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is bringing Mocktail Month back to the Granite State for the third year in a row to encourage customers to mix up alcohol-free mocktails during the month of January.
This year, the commission teamed up with multiple Brown-Forman brands, including Herradura, Ford’s Gin, Finlandia Vodka, Old Forester Bourbon and Chambord, along with nearly 40 New Hampshire restaurants to feature specialty alcohol-free libations, known as mocktails, on menus in January.
Common Man in Windham and Jamison’s in Hampstead are participating.
As part of the initiative, the state liquor commission also launched an online recipe guide for those who would like to craft mocktails from home. To locate a participating restaurant and download the recipe guide, visit liquorandwineoutlets.com/responsibility.
“Responsible consumption is of the utmost importance to NHLC, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Brown-Forman and its brands to promote a safe drinking environment for consumers,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “The demand for delicious alcohol-free options continues to grow, and New Hampshire Mocktail Month is a creative and interactive way to help build a more inclusive drinking culture throughout the state.”
In addition to enjoying mocktails in local bars and restaurants, consumers can enjoy alcohol-free libations at home through a recipe guide.
Available online, the recipe guide features recipes from each participating restaurant, complete with all the ingredients, garnishes, and tips needed to craft a mocktail at home. For each mocktail recipe, there is a cocktail variation available, incorporating Herradura, Ford’s Gin, Finlandia Vodka, Old Forester Bourbon or Chambord.
New Hampshire Mocktail Month is the latest evolution of “Live Free & Host Responsibly,” an award-winning collaboration between the liquor commission and Brown-Forman that was launched in 2016 to promote responsible alcohol service and consumption.
“Mocktails are a great way to help all guests feel included and gives those who choose not to imbibe, or those who simply want to pause, a flavorful, exciting, non-alcoholic option,” said Tiffany Drury, alcohol responsibility specialist at Brown-Forman. “Brown-Forman is deeply committed to alcohol responsibility, and we are proud to introduce several of our brands to this year’s program.”
Participants are encouraged to share their experiences by posting photos of their mocktails on social media, tagging @nhliquorwine and adding the hashtag #NHMocktailMonth to their caption.
