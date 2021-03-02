LONDONDERRY — First responders are praising a Londonderry bus driver who stayed calm and kept a dozen children safe during an alarming situation early Tuesday.
According to police, the driver had just picked up two children on King John Road, bringing the total number of children on board to 12, when heavy winds knocked live wires across the bus.
The driver, ultimately heading toward Matthew Thornton Elementary School, immediately stopped the bus and called for help, police said. No one was injured.
Officials said Eversource Energy workers responded to the scene within 15 minutes, and five minutes later rendered the wires safe. Police and firefighters were also at the scene to mitigate any other potential problems.
Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said the bus driver “acted appropriately and calmly, and kept the kids safe and at ease before they could be evacuated onto another bus."
The driver's name was not released publicly.