TYNGSBORO — Members of a Plaistow family were just a few of the thousands of people who showed up for their chance to see the Stanley Cup at Skate 3 Arena on Friday.
The storied trophy visited the local ice hockey rink complex as part of Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel’s day with the Cup. Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, brought the Stanley Cup there because it’s where he first learned to skate.
For the Lajoie family, who are passionate hockey fans, the chance to see the trophy so close to their New Hampshire town was an opportunity they weren’t going to miss.
Like a good dad, Jason Lajoie left Plaistow at 7 a.m. to get in line for his family. His children joined him two hours later.
No one in the Lajoie family touched the Stanley Cup — especially the three boys who are playing for various teams.
Oldest son Matthew wasn’t going to touch it – he’s played for the United States Premier Hockey League and will play for a university in Chicago.
Sons Cameron and Blake weren’t going to put their hands on it either — they suit up for the New England Predators out of Haverhill.
“If you are avid hockey fans like us, you know you don’t touch the Cup,” said their mother, Rory Lajoie.
The five in the family stood on either side of Eichel when it was their turn to step up to the platform in Skate 3’s lobby.
Simply being in the Stanley Cup’s presence was enough for the five members of the Lajoie family.
Everyone was grinning from ear to ear.
But Eichel made the day special for not only them, but the projected 3,000 people who wrapped around the rinks – partially in pouring rain.
The National Hockey League forward was friendly, personally interacting with Matthew, Cameron and Blake Lajoie.
“My kids were just in awe,” said Rory Lajoie.
“He took time to talk to the kids and everyone,” said Jason Lajoie. “He shook their hands and was very personable.”
The family has seen the Stanley Cup a few times before — once in 2011 when it made appearances at Manchester Monarchs games. The Monarchs were a past New Hampshire minor league team.
But this time, Eichel’s local connection gave the moment a chance for them to connect on a local level.
“It was nice to see that he was able to bring it back to when he began and he first started,” said Rory Lajoie.
It also gave their kids a glimpse of what can be achieved with hard work.
“It gives the kids something to look forward to,” said Jason Lajoie. “They realize if someone from this area started off playing in the rinks they did and made it this far to hoist the ultimate trophy, it’s something they can do as well if they work hard.”
