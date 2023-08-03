LONDONDERRY — With a cold shock in late May, and significantly rainy conditions through June and July, some farmers are worried about the future of their crops.
“It took out like half our apple crop, all the peaches, plums, apricots, it took out all of that,” said farmer Daniel Hicks IV. “This year was just a double dose of bad news.”
Daniel Hicks III and his son, Hicks IV, are the third and fourth generation farmers to run Sunnycrest Farm. On Wednesday, they took Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on a tour of the farm to show her the extent of the damage ahead of the renewal of the national Farm Bill.
Sunnycrest, which was founded in 1943, is known for its “pick your own” seasons, with fruits like blueberries, strawberries, peaches, and the farm’s most popular crop, apples. They also grow vegetables and pumpkins and make cider, apple cider doughnuts, and other orchard favorites.
Hicks III said he was happy to see someone in a position of power take an interest in the struggles of a farmer, and take the time to walk around the farm and get a deeper understanding of those hardships.
“We feed people, farmers feed everyone,” Hicks III said. “It’s nice to have someone here see what farmers actually go through. It’s nice to have her come here and listen to our struggles and talk a walk and look at what’s going on.”
The farm was hit hard by the late frost, said Hicks III. They have approximately 40% of what the usual crop would be. He said that this was the first time he had seen a frost ring, or a rough band of brown skin, on any crops at Sunnycrest.
“We’ve never had that, never,” Hicks III said. “We usually have a frost … but we’ve never had a freeze. What it did was freeze [the apple] solid on the trees that night, and then the sun came out, all those cracks are just remnants of ice cubes.”
Hicks IV said the southern fruit trees didn’t produce any fruit at all, causing the trees to skyrocket in height because of not having any fruit to grow. The rain flooded the vegetable fields and caused significant damage, Hicks IV added, mentioning it looked like there were ponds where some of the vegetable beds were.
“To see this much lost product and this kind of damage, it’s hard to find words on how significant and difficult it is,” said Sen. Hassan. “One of the things I’m trying to do is learn what it’s really been like for New Hampshire farmers and bring that back to the people who are working on the farm bill right now.”
Even with the hardships of the late spring and the rain in the early summer, Hicks III said that the farm is going to continue having “pick your own” for as long as they can, but recognized that it would probably be a smaller crop than usual this year.
Nathan Wilson, a customer at Sunnycrest, said that he’s happy to see the farm still producing goods for everyone, even with the hard season. To him, farms like Sunnycrest are the heart and soul of the Granite State.
“We need local farms,” Wilson said. “We need to keep traditions alive and have nice, local food.”
Wilson’s wife, Vivien, has just moved here from the Philippines, and is excited to experience New Hampshire the same way her husband has.
“It’s my first day in the U.S.,” Vivien Wilson said. “I can feel that [Sunnycrest] is New Hampshire vibes.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.